Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Singhu border Live: Delhi turned into a fort, police fired tear gas shells on the Singhu border

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Singhu border Live: The farmers who went out on the 'Delhi Chalo' march against the agriculture law of the Center have now come close to the boarder of Delhi. Thousands of farmers have reached the Singhu border. To remove them from there the Delhi Police will give tear gas shells. Tear gas shells were fired on the Singhu border connecting Delhi and Haryana.

A police official said, "We are using tear gas bullets to stop the farmers from demonstrating. We are also telling them that in the wake of the Kovid-19 global pandemic no rally or sit-in is allowed. "

"He was not allowed and if he tried to enter Delhi, legal action would be taken against him," the official said.

Security has been tightened at the border and trucks and water tanks filled with sand are also stationed there.

Barbed wire is also being used to fence the Singhu border to prevent protesters from entering the city.

The farmers of Punjab, representing more than thirty farmer organizations, had announced that they would proceed towards Delhi via Laldu, Shambhu, Patiala-Pihowa, Pataran-Khanouri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa routes. Tensions remain at all borders.

Farmers have gathered on their tractor-trolleys with rations and other essentials for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

The Haryana government has also implemented Section 144 of CrPC in many areas to prevent farmers from gathering for demonstrations.

Farmers are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws. He says that the new law will end the minimum support price (MSP) system.