Farmers dug pits in Ghaziabad not easy truthful reimbursement for land

In Ghaziabad, 17 farmers, not easy ok reimbursement for the land obtained via the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, dug pits in a box on Wednesday and sat in them. The protesting farmers of Mandola Loni and 6 different villages of the district sat within the pit and mentioned that the district management used to be no longer paying heed to their call for for right kind reimbursement.

Further district Justice of the Peace, sub-divisional Justice of the Peace and district Justice of the Peace of Loni went to the respective website online to pacify the farmers however the farmers remained company on their call for.

Farmers in Ghaziabad’s Loni staged ‘Zameen Samadhi protest’ over 3 farm regulations and their different calls for, together with an build up in land reimbursement. “We are on rapid till loss of life. We will keep in Samadhi until the govt. listens to us,” Manveer Tewatia, Farmer chief percent.twitter.com/BeT6L0gvnR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2021



District Justice of the Peace Rakesh Kumar Singh mentioned that the management is all the time able to carry talks with the farmers to unravel their issues. He mentioned that the interference of any outsider would no longer be tolerated and the protesting farmers had been given notices to not violate Phase 144 of CrPC.