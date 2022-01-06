Farmers gets exemption in electrical energy invoice, CM Yogi’s large announcement sooner than UP elections

UP Meeting Election 2022: Farmers of Uttar Pradesh gets exemption in electrical energy invoice. UP elections (UP Chunav) Prior to CM Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) Has made a gigantic announcement. Yogi executive has given this exemption to these farmers who’ve personal tube wells. It’s been introduced to provide 50 % rebate in electrical energy invoice to those farmers. In line with the present charges of electrical energy for personal tube wells, farmers gets a rebate of as much as 50 %. No longer handiest this, farmers may also get exemption in mounted fee. This cut price may also be 50 %.Additionally Learn – Congress MP Manish Tewari mentioned, what came about the day gone by used to be maximum unlucky, Top Court docket judges must examine PM`s safety breech

The UP executive has given this data in a tweet. The UP executive's tweet mentioned that Yogi Adityanath, made up our minds for the ease and prosperity of the farmers, has determined to provide 50 % rebate in electrical energy charges for personal tube wells relative to the present charges. The cause of this choice is thought to be the meeting elections to be held in UP. UP election dates will likely be introduced quickly.

Dedicated to the ease and prosperity of farmers #UPCM Mr @myogiadityanath G has determined to provide 50 % rebate in electrical energy charges for personal tube wells relative to the present charges. @spgoyal @sanjaychapps1 @74_alok %.twitter.com/Ozr1QTsY7M — CM Administrative center, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 6, 2022



A couple of days in the past, the Samajwadi Birthday party had additionally made such a statement, however this announcement used to be no longer only for the farmers. SP President Akhilesh Yadav had introduced that if the SP executive is shaped in UP, then electrical energy as much as 300 gadgets will likely be given freed from value. Akhilesh had additionally promised to totally waive the irrigation invoice for the farmers.