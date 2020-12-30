Farmers-Govt Talks: Kisan-Sarkar talks begin after 21 days, 40 farmer leaders and three Union ministers are in talks

On Wednesday, the 6th round of talks between the leaders of farmers’ organizations and the central government, which are agitating against the three bills of the central government, have started. On the call of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the leaders of about 40 farmer organizations have reached Vigyan Bhavan in Vigyan Bhawan by taking a bus from Varanasi to Vedas. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Som Prakash are also holding talks with farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan. Also Read – Arrest in Delhi, hunting 100 women, threatened women bank manager for posting objectionable photos

Let me tell you that no solution could be reached from the five rounds of talks between the government and farmer organizations before this dialogue. After about 21 days, this 6th phase of negotiations between the farmers organizations and the central government has started. Also Read – Canadian towers have already been purchased by the farmers who broke the mobile towers as Jio

Delhi: Meeting between Union Government and farmer leaders over three farm laws underway at Vigyan Bhawan pic.twitter.com/ldyMsM4hKH Also Read – Farmers should not say Naxal and Khalistani, they are our feeders, we bow our heads: Defense Minister – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

“Our stand is clear that all three agricultural laws should be withdrawn,” said the leader of one of the farmers leaders who came for talks. At the same time, before the talks, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash has said that the outcome of the talks is expected today. All issues including MSP will be discussed with an open mind. Hopefully farmers will end the agitation today.

Delhi: Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal arrive at Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders pic.twitter.com/EkuaE6E2Gn – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who is part of the delegation of talks with the central government on farm laws, from Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to Delhi for today’s talks between farmers and government Have left for Vigyan Bhawan.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who is a part of the delegation holding talks with the Union Government over farm laws, leaves for Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi from Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) for federal talks between farmers and government pic.twitter.com/3KkZ2cgubh – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Let us know that today is the 35th day of the farmers’ agitation against the agricultural laws of the central government.

Actually, the first round of 6 rounds of talks between the farmers and the government could not yield any result, the last meeting between the government and the farmers was held on 8 December. After that the talks were stopped and the farmers intensified the protest. In such a situation, the government tried to convince farmers for a meeting by writing letters 3 times. After 21 days, this is now being discussed between the farmers and the government.

Delhi: A delegation of farmer leaders arrives at Vigyan Bhawan for talks with the Union Government A farmer leader says, “Our stand is clear that the three farm laws should be taken back.” https://t.co/XqNmjQkfZm pic.twitter.com/dah0LfIkjO – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Government to give farmers new year by ending all three ‘black laws’: Congress

In the backdrop of the new round of talks between the farmers’ organizations and the government, the Congress said on Wednesday that the Center should repeal the three ‘black agricultural laws’ and give a new year to the farmers. Former party president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the farmers of the country do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted, citing some of the Prime Minister’s earlier statements, ’15 lakh rupees in every bank account and two crore jobs every year. Give 50 days, otherwise…. We will win the war against the corona virus in 21 days. Neither has anyone entered our border nor captured any post.

Farmer organizations have suggested four issues for talks, including:

1. Procedure to be followed to repeal the three Central Agricultural Laws

2. Procedure and provision for legal guarantee for procurement on profitable MSP suggested by National Farmers Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities.

3. Such amendments to the Commission Ordinance, 2020 for air quality management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance.

4. Procedure for withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 (amendment was written in the previous letter by mistake, necessary changes) to protect the interests of farmers.

The peasant movement took place over a month on the Singhu border

A leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union told that the farmer leader Singhu has left the border for talks with the government. The capital of the country is the main dharna site of the farmers movement running on the Singhu border located in the border of Delhi and Haryana. The agitating farmers have been camping at the Singhu border, Tikari border and Ghazipur border since 26 November.

Movement led by leaders of 40 farmer organizations under the banner of United Kisan Morcha

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agriculture implemented by the Central Government, led by the agitation led by the leaders of 40 farmer organizations under the banner of United Kisan Morcha on the borders of Delhi. The Service Agreement Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 are demanding repeal.

Farmers still protesting against three new agricultural laws in the midst of bitter cold

Explain that the farmers who are protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the center are still standing on the borders of Delhi in the midst of bitter cold. Security is tight on the borders with Delhi. Hundreds of security personnel are deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikari borders. The farmers, who were protesting against the new agricultural laws, reached the Singhu border about a month ago. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday along with the cold wave in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department has also forecast a further increase in winter on New Year’s Eve.

Repeal three agricultural laws and give guarantee for msp

Negotiations between the Center and farmer organizations will begin once again on Wednesday. However, the protesting farmers’ organizations say that the discussion will be only on the modalities to repeal the three agricultural laws and to give legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

Central government presents three bills as major reforms in agriculture

In September this year, the Central Government has introduced the three laws which have come into force as a major reform in the agriculture sector. He says that with the introduction of these laws, the role of middleman will end and farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Farmers organization said – these laws will end the protection of MSP

On the other hand, the protesting peasant organizations say that these laws will eliminate the protection of MSP and mandis will also be eliminated and farming will go into the hands of big corporate groups. The government is constantly saying that the MSP and the mandi system will remain and it has also accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.