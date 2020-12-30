Farmers in Punjab target 1500 Jio-linked towers, BJP accuses- Congress conspiracy, fueled Naxalism

New Delhi / Chandigarh: In Punjab, farmers have targeted 1500 mobile towers. Was ransacked. The BJP has blamed the Congress for this. The BJP said that all this is Congress supported and Naxalism is being fanned under the guise of Kisan Andolan. Also Read – Negotiation formula ready in group of ministers meeting! Farmers adamant on demand to repeal agricultural laws, meeting today

Bhartiya Janta Party general secretary Tarun Chugh said that there is a "Congress-backed conspiracy" to influence the communication system in the border state of Punjab. During the Kisan Andolan in the state, more than 1500 mobile towers have been targeted. The Amarinder Singh government of Punjab is supporting the destructive forces in the state, which have given rise to urban Naxalism in the state under the guise of the peasant movement. "

The BJP leader alleged, "Apart from damaging the communication media, such elements would block road and rail routes and block toll plazas." There is a Congress-backed conspiracy to spoil the communication system in Punjab. "

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that 1561 mobile towers were affected during the Kisan agitation. The Chief Minister has directed the police to take strict action against those who damaged the mobile towers. Please tell that these towers are said to be associated with Jio.