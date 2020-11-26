Farmers March Latest Updates: Millions of farmers move towards Delhi with ration-water, security tightened at border, diverted traffic

Farmers March Latest Updates: In the national capital, police have put up barricades at many places in the national capital to increase security, in view of the protesters of Punjab farmers gathering on the Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday morning. Police say that they have rejected the requests of farmer groups to organize protests in Delhi. The Delhi Police, along with the Haryana Police, were seen investigating vehicles entering the capital and installed cemented barricades and sand trucks in their tractors and trolleys to stop large number of protesting farmers marching towards Delhi. Also Read – Kisaan Aandolan Today Live: Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ Movement, Surveillance Increased in Delhi’s Border Areas

Senior police officers are specifically monitoring the security arrangements at the Singhu border, Faridabad and Gurugram borders. DCP Outer Dr. A. Koan said, “Security has been strengthened in coordination with the Haryana Police to prevent any untoward incident on both sides of the Tikari border in view of the Kisan movement and Kovid-19.” Also Read – Delhi Chalo Agitation: Farmers have left the railway track and moved towards Delhi, the whole North India!

Ambala: Farmers headed to Delhi to stage protest attempt to break through police barricades at Sadopur border, water cannons used by security personnel to disperse crowds.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/90lbcgKEDv Also Read – Delhi Chalo Agitation: Tension on Haryana border due to farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, heavy police force deployed – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The Delhi Police has already rejected requests for protest from farmers citing the coronavirus epidemic. Delhi Police PRO Ish Singhal said, “All requests received from various farmer organizations regarding protests in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and the organizers have already been informed.”

In view of the Coronavirus, Delhi Police requested the farmers to cooperate by not organizing any kind of gathering in Delhi and failing to do so, asked to initiate legal action as per law. As a precaution, heavy deployment of security forces has also been done on Ghazipur border, DND and Chilla. Several routes have also been diverted by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Haryana: Farmers in large numbers gather near Karnal’s Karna Lake area, to proceed to Delhi to protest against farm laws pic.twitter.com/uYuMQtjcVn – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

“All motorists are advised to avoid the Delhi border in view of the protest march called by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on November 26 and 27 to protest the Union government’s agricultural bills,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The Haryana Police has installed road barricades and diversions on the highways to prevent farmers from reaching the national capital as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, though this did not have much impact on the farmers. The farmers have threatened that if the authorities try to stop them during the march, they will block all roads till Delhi.

In the wake of a planned protest march by farmers against the new agricultural laws of the Center, Delhi Metro services in some areas have been closed till 2 pm.