Farmer’s movement: Advise Canadian PM of India, do not try to interfere in internal affairs

Kisan Adnolan: India has strongly reprimanded Canadian leaders for speaking out in support of the farmers who are protesting all over the country against agricultural laws. For the past several days, farmers in India have been on the streets protesting heavily. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his support with the farmers.

On the rhetoric of Canadian leaders, India has said that this is its internal matter. The Foreign Ministry said, "We saw comments from Canadian leaders on Indian farmers, which are based on misinformation." Such comments are needless and useless, especially when it comes to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It would be good if diplomatic level talks are not misrepresented for political purposes. "

Let me tell you that Trudeau gave a good message to the people of Canada, especially the Sikhs, on the occasion of Gurupurab. During this time, he also mentioned the peasant movement. He said that the situation is very worrying. Trudeau said, 'We are worried about family and friends. We know this is the truth for many people. "He said," Canada will always defend the right to peaceful demonstrations. We believe in conversation. We have put our concerns before the Indian administration. It is time for everyone to come together. "

Earlier, Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh wrote, "It is disturbing to show cruelty to peaceful demonstrations in India. Families of many people in my area are there and they are concerned about their people. Healthy democracies allow peaceful demonstrations. I appeal to protect this fundamental right. "