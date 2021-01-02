Farmers’ movement continues, Tamil Nadu also demands proposal against agricultural laws

Kisan Andolan updates: The agrarian movement continues. After talks with the government, some points were definitely agreed, but the farmers are still adamant on the demand to withdraw the farm laws. Farmers say that they will not back down from the demand for withdrawal from agricultural laws. Soon the next meeting will also be held. At the same time, the government hopes that the deadlock will end in the next meeting. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Agriculture Minister expects positive result in 4 January meeting; Farmer said – strict action will have to be taken if negotiations fail

Meanwhile, the leaders of the opposition have appealed to the state governments to bring a proposal against the agricultural law. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, Chief Minister K.K. Palaniswami was requested to call a special assembly session to pass a resolution repealing the three new agricultural laws brought by the central government. In a letter to Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly said that after the Punjab Legislative Assembly, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a similar resolution.

Seeing the farmers protesting against the three laws on the borders of Delhi, Stalin called it a need of the hour. He said that Tamil Nadu is the first state to waive farmers' loans and give them free electricity. Therefore, now the state should stand by farmers in their difficult times. Palaniswami is an outspoken advocate of the three agricultural laws and has claimed that these are beneficial for farmers.