Farmers of many states ready to travel to Delhi, said – If they do not allow Haryana to cross, they will block the highway

Protest Against Farmers Bill: Farmers unions on Tuesday warned to block the highways on the central government’s decision to not allow the farmers known for the agitation starting in Delhi on November 26 against the new agricultural laws. Also Read – Opposition to Agricultural Laws: Police warns of legal action for farmers coming to Delhi

Farmers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have taken up the agitation against the new agricultural laws of the central government in Delhi. Farmers of these three states will reach Delhi on November 26 and 27 via the five highways connecting the national capital under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, but they are not allowed to pass through Haryana. Farmers are angry with this. Also Read – Pregnant turned college student in live-in, lover reaches behind bars on refusal of marriage

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bekeu) President Balbir Singh Rajewal said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sealed the boundaries for the farmers of Punjab, proving that Punjab is not a part of India. He tweeted, “We will peacefully block the routes going to Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir. We will start picketing on the streets. ” Also Read – NCR had wings of dreams, first love with love, live-in and then ruin

Rajewal questioned Khattar for refusing farmers to go through Haryana to go to the national capital. He said, “Can not the High Court take automatic cognizance to give justice to peaceful farmers.”

To avoid the farmers’ agitation, Khattar announced on Tuesday that the state would seal its border with Punjab for two days. The report said that there is a large number of tractor-trailers carrying farmers along the borders of Haryana.

Farmers’ unions are protesting against the three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September and have given the slogan ‘Delhi Chalo’ to agitate in Delhi.

Although the central government is trying to convince the farmers that the new laws will help in increasing their income and freeing them from middlemen, but the farmers say that this is not going to benefit them. They have called it a black law.

The Center has invited farmers’ unions to Delhi for a second round of ministerial talks on December 3 to resolve differences.

(Input IANS)