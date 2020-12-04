Farmers of Punjab bring Modi government to its knees: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena said on Friday that farmers in Punjab have brought the Modi government to its knees through demonstrations against the new agricultural laws and the world is learning from the unity they have shown. The party also urged the Center to listen to the demands of the protesting farmers. Also Read – Beant Singh Assassination Case: SC questioned the delay in the proposal for forgiveness of Rajoana’s death sentence from the Center

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' says in an editorial, "Despite the bitter cold, the farmers of Punjab have shed the sweat of the Modi government." The performance looks furious. The Modi government has never faced such a challenge before. The government's evergreen arms CBI, Income Tax Department, ED and NCB are not useful in this case. The farmers have forced the government to kneel. '

The editorial further states that "They (farmers) are firm on their demand that the three disputed agricultural laws should be repealed." Even in the meeting during the fourth round of talks, he refused to accept even food and water given by the government. "

Attacking the Modi government over demonetisation, GST, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alleged that the Modi government used issues like Indo-Pak conflict to suppress issues like unemployment and inflation.

The party said, “It (the Modi government) offered the Ram temple to the troubled people because of the lockdown. However, no lollipop worked in front of the farmers of Punjab. This is a victory of unity of Punjab. BJP’s IT Cell made every effort to thwart the protest. “

Saamna said that when former Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of an old farmer being beaten up by the police, then BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya had pointed at him, but now Twitter has told Malaviya the reality Has given

“We are not happy with the protesters making it difficult for the Modi government but we want the government to listen to the farmers,” the editorial said. Today Punjab is boiling but what will happen when the whole country responds similarly? ”

