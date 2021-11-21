Farmers of this state will change into sensible, govt will give 1500 rupees to shop for smartphones, notification issued

Gujrat Information: The Gujarat govt has determined to offer monetary help of Rs 1,500 to farmers within the state to shop for smartphones. For this, a notification has been issued by way of the State Agriculture Division and it’s been knowledgeable within the notification that the aim of this scheme is to inspire the farmers to shop for smartphones, in order that when the fad of virtual provider is expanding within the agriculture sector, At the sort of time, they might use it to extend agricultural source of revenue.Additionally Learn – Woman Don of Gujarat: Woman Don of Gujarat, in entrance of whom giant goons bow their heads, are keen on guns and swords

Practice by way of visiting the site Additionally Learn – Female friend ended the connection, then the boyfriend threatened to make the obscene chat viral, then the woman…

A central authority answer issued on Saturday by way of the State Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Division mentioned that any farmer proudly owning land in Gujarat could be entitled to help 10 p.c (no more than 1,500) of the full price of the smartphone. ‘I-Khedoot’https://ikhedut.gujarat.gov.inYou’ll be able to observe by way of visiting the site. Additionally Learn – Gujarat Unencumber Replace: Permission to perform cinema halls and eating places in Gujarat, the timing of Night time Curfew additionally reduced

The notification mentioned that this improve is to be had just for smartphones and it’s not to be had for hooked up gadgets equivalent to energy backup gadgets, earphones or chargers and so on.

Those that have land will have the ability to profit from the power

It’s been mentioned within the notification that the farmers who’ve land can profit from this scheme. However just one beneficiary gets this facility in a blended shape. The smartphone will make it simple for the farmer to get details about the elements forecast, imaginable pest infestation, more than a few schemes of the agriculture division, trendy farming tactics and professional opinion and so on.

Farmers could have facility

On this regard, the Gujarat govt mentioned that smartphones can be utilized by farmers to use on-line for more than a few schemes of the state govt, equivalent to digital camera, e-mail, textual content and multimedia services and products, GPS, internet browser, web connectivity. By means of the usage of smartphone options. As soon as the appliance is authorized, the beneficiary farmers should supply a replica of the acquisition invoice of the smartphone, cellular IMEI quantity, a canceled take a look at and so on.