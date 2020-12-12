Farmers opened shout border, said- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave assurances to obey our demands

Farmers protest: Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating on the borders of Delhi since last 16 days, demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws. Many routes to Delhi are completely closed. However, on Saturday evening, farmers announced the opening of Chilli Border (Delhi-UP). Also Read – Farmers, women and children performing at the borders took up the responsibility of farming at home

Farmers protesting at the Chilla Border (Delhi-UP) have opened the border for traffic movement. During this time a farmer said, "Our leaders met the Defense Minister and the Agriculture Minister today, we have been assured that our demands will be met, so we have opened the way."

Earlier, farmer leaders from the Singhu border on Saturday maintained their demands and said that they are ready to hold talks with the government, but first three new agricultural laws will be repealed. The farmers announced that representatives of their unions would sit on hunger strike during a nationwide protest on 14 December.

Addressing a press conference on the Singhu border, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said that on Sunday, thousands of farmers would start their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from their tractors at 11 am on the Jaipur-Delhi highway from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan. The distance between Shahjahanpur and Delhi-Gurgaon border is about 94 kilometers.

Sharing a strategy to intensify the movement, the farmer leader announced that his mothers, sisters and daughters would also join the protest soon. Arrangements are being made for their security at the protest sites.

An announcement to intensify the agitation on behalf of the farmers has been announced today when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured them that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers and the purpose of all the three laws is to provide them an alternative market to increase income.