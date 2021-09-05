Farmers opposing agricultural rules were given strengthen of Aam Aadmi Birthday party, ‘Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra’

Gurugram: The Aam Aadmi Birthday party stated that it will arrange ‘Kisan Mazdoor Khet Bachao Yatra’ throughout Haryana to provide voice to the farmers agitating towards the 3 agricultural rules. Below the management of Dr. Sushil Gupta, Rajya Sabha member and co-in-charge of Haryana, this yatra began from Rohtak on Sunday and can finish on September 13 at Palwal. It’ll cross via a path of greater than 400 km from the entire 90 meeting constituencies in 8 days. Gupta will probably be accompanied through MPs, MLAs and representatives of district panchayats.Additionally Learn – BJP Common Secretary instructed the protesting farmers ‘Hurdangi’, stated – 99.99 p.c of the rustic’s farmers with Top Minister Narendra Modi

AAP Badshahpur President Dr. Sarika Verma stated that for the reason that final 9 months that San has been not easy the repeal of 3 'black' agricultural rules of the Heart and has been sitting on dharna round Delhi leaving their properties and farms, however the executive didn't concentrate to them. He stated, "Greater than 600 farmers have additionally been martyred all over the motion. However the executive remains to be now not in a position to hear them. Now we have given martyr standing to farmers and demanded pension to their widows, task to a circle of relatives member."

AAP's Gurugram District President Mukesh Dagar instructed that greater than 50 thousand other folks will take part within the yatra. "The principle goal at the back of this yatra is to make the local community acutely aware of those black rules. The South Haryana rally will probably be hung on September 12-13. Will probably be in Gurugram on Sunday, twelfth September.

In the meantime, Gupta claimed that the Manohar Lal Khattar executive of the state has introduced new orders to seize the land of farmers. He stated that below the brand new order, the land of Shamlat (land which belongs to the gram panchayat) will probably be transferred to the federal government. He stated, “Previous the folk of the village have been jointly the house owners of the land, now this land is being snatched from them and that too with out paying a unmarried rupee. Now the Haryana executive will probably be its proprietor.” Gupta stated, “If the federal government will gain the land of farmers, it’s going to give it to industrialists. It’s transparent that the prevailing executive has began the method of taking land from the farmers.”