Farmers Organization of Kerala sends 16 tonnes of pineapples to farmers protesting on Delhi border

farmers protest: A Kerala farmers organization has sent 16 tonnes of pineapples to them, expressing solidarity with the farmers who are protesting on the borders of Delhi against the new agricultural laws. Pineapples have been sent in a truck for free distribution among the protesting farmers.

The cost of this consignment of fruit and transportation will be borne by the Pineapple Farmers Association. Organization leader James Thottumeryl gave this information on Sunday. Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar flagged off the consignment on Thursday night from Vazhakulam, popularly known as 'Pineapple City'.

Thottumeryl said that the consignment is likely to reach Delhi by Monday evening. He informed that along with Harbhajan Singh of Delhi Gurdwara, Kerala MP- Dean Kuriakose and KK Ragesh will coordinate with the farmers leaders for distribution of fruits.

The minister alleged that the retail business in the country is already under corporate control and if something similar happens in the agriculture sector, consumer states like Kerala will face difficulties.

