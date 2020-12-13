Farmers’ organizations started getting support from the government, now the farmers of this state met the Agriculture Minister and supported the agriculture bill

new Delhi: After the agitation against the three agricultural laws, after Haryana, now dozens of farmers of Uttarakhand have met the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and supported the new laws. The farmers of Uttarakhand say that all the three laws made in September will prove helpful in bringing revolutionary changes in the agricultural sector. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ hunger strike tomorrow, Kejriwal will also keep fast on demand for repeal of all three agricultural laws

The farmers also held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Tomar. Tomar told the media after the meeting was over, “The farmer brothers from Uttarakhand met me and they understood and gave opinions on agricultural reform bills. On behalf of the Government of India, I thank all the farmer brothers. The government’s doors are open to farmers. ” Also Read – Kiasan Andolan: Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal will fast for one day in support of farmers

Farmer leaders of Uttarakhand told the Agriculture Minister that the government has made all three laws in the interest of farmers. There may be reforms, but there is no need to withdraw the laws. The farmers of Uttarakhand appealed to the government not to come under pressure on this issue. Earlier, progressive farmers of Haryana also met the Agriculture Minister and supported all the three laws. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Yogi Adityanath’s attack on opposition parties- ‘Conspiracy against the country with guns on farmers’ shoulders is not bad’

There has been a movement on behalf of farmers of Punjab and Haryana since last 26 November against the three agricultural laws made in September. The farmers have encircled the Delhi border for 18 consecutive days. Farmers associated with many farmer organizations are standing on the Singhu border.

On the other hand, farmers of western UP are also running on the UP-Delhi border. No solution has been reached in the five-time talks with the government so far. Farmers’ organizations have warned of a hunger strike on 14 December.