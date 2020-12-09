Farmers Protest 14th day: One farmer killed in agitation, sixth round meeting did not take place today

Farmers Protest 14th day: The farmers, who have been agitating for the last 14 days in protest against the agricultural law, are adamant on repealing the agricultural bill, while the government has said that the agricultural bill will not be canceled. At the same time, on Wednesday afternoon, an important meeting of farmer organizations has been organized on the Singhu border, in which some big decisions can be taken. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait faction), says that we will hold a meeting on the draft sent by the Center and decide the strategy ahead. Also Read – Cabinet Meeting On Farmers Protest: A Big Decision Could Be Made On Farmers Bill! Important cabinet meeting begins

Death of a farmer involved in the movement

A farmer sitting on a dharna on the Singhu border has died. The name of the deceased was Ajay Mor. According to the information received, 32-year-old Ajay died of cold (hypothermia). Ajay's body is found in a tractor trolley. It is being told that Ajay slept in this trolley during the movement.

According to the information, Ajay Mor, who was involved in the peasant movement, was a resident of Gohna in Sonepat. For the last 10 days, he was sitting with his villagers on a dharna at the Singhu border. Ajay has three children, wife and elderly parents in his family. Ajay Mor used to cultivate his village. There was chaos in the family as soon as the news of his death was received.

The farmers had denied today’s talks with the government

Farmer leaders said that the decision on the next step will be taken only after considering the written proposal of the government. Coming out of the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hanan Mula said that the government is not ready to withdraw the agricultural law. In such a situation, there will be no meeting between the government and farmers in Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday.

He said that Amit Shah has said to make a proposal to the farmers leaders on Wednesday. The farmers will hold a meeting on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 noon to discuss the proposal.

After talking to Amit Shah, the farmers said this ..

After the meeting that ended at around midnight on Tuesday, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said, Shah ji said that the amendments the government is in favor of will be given in writing tomorrow. We will take a decision about joining the meeting after discussing with all 40 farmer unions about written amendments.