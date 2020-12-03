Farmers Protest 2020: Panga girl Kangana said about the farmer movement that something has been issued notice, know the whole matter

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is in the news due to some reason. After a quarrel with the Maharashtra government, Kangana Ranaut law seems to be falling into trouble once again. This time, however, his secret Uddhav is not with the government but with a second dispute. Panga girl Kangana has once again been issued a legal notice. This time a notice has been issued for tweeting them in the Kisan movement. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Preparing to find a middle ground on farmer movement, softening government’s stance on many demands – Decisive meeting on 5!

A member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet targeting farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws. Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora has sent this notice on behalf of committee member Jasman Singh Noni.

The notice stated that when a part of Ranaut's campus in Mumbai was demolished, he used social media to unite his fans and said that the corporation's action was an attack on their fundamental rights. The notice said, "Similarly, under the Constitution, farmers also have the right to peaceful demonstrations and they cannot insult farmers."

According to the notice, Kangana shared a tweet alleging that ‘Shaheen Bagh Ki Dadi’ has also joined the farmers’ movement regarding the new agricultural laws. The notice stated that the actress said in her same tweet that the same grandmother who had made a place in Time magazine is “available for Rs 100”.

The legal notice stated, “Many reports claimed that the two women are different.” And even if they are not, they do not have the right to humiliate an elderly woman to make their politics shine. “It said,” This is clearly a hate tweet and should be taken as soon as possible. needed.”