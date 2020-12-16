Farmers Protest: 21st day of agricultural law and stubbornness, how long will this tug of war last ..

Farmers Protest: Today is the 21st day of the agitation of farmers on various borders of Delhi in protest against agricultural laws. The farmers and the government have their own stubbornness. On the one hand, while the farmers are adamant on repealing the agricultural law, the government says that this law is in the interest of the farmers. This law cannot be withdrawn, it will be amended by negotiation, there is no question of cancellation. Also Read – SC order – Government will give 2000 rupees every month to these children, know who will get benefit

Supreme Court issued notice

At the same time, now this matter of agitation has reached the Supreme Court and today the court has issued a notice to the Central Government, Punjab, Haryana. The court has also said that 'it seems that the solution between the government and the farmers is not being resolved at the moment'. If the negotiations fail, it will soon become a national issue. That is why we will solve the issue by forming a committee.

Farmers adamant on the insistence of weather

On the one hand, the cold and icy winds continue to rise in Delhi, on the other hand, in the midst of this weather, thousands of farmers are insisting on their insistence on the roadside, day and night. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a farmer engaged in a dharna on the horoscope border has died. This is the third consecutive death in the last three days at the protest site. According to the information, a total of 21 farmers have died so far.

Farmer leaders said – now we are committed to victory

Farmer leaders say, “The government is saying that it will not withdraw these laws, we are saying that we will make you do it.” Ah our fight has reached the stage where we are committed to win the case. “” We are not running away from the talks but the government will have to pay attention to our demands and come up with concrete proposals. “

Farmer leaders adamant on the insistence even today said that first the central government should cancel all the three laws only after this, anything will be done. Farmer leaders said that when laws have been made without asking the farmer, similarly they should be withdrawn without asking. If this is not done then our movement will continue peaceful.

PM Modi-Agriculture Minister said- being misled, searching for solution

While the farmer leaders are tightening their stance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled under the conspiracy. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready to continue talks with “genuine farmer organizations” and find solutions to the issue with an open mind.