Farmers Protest: 4 farmers returning from demonstration die in road accident, Punjab CM trusts for help

new Delhi: The agitation of farmers is going on all the borders of Delhi against the new agricultural laws, today is the 21st day. But in the meantime a sad news has come out. After joining this movement, 4 farmers returning to their home died in a road accident and one farmer died of a heart attack in Delhi. Expressing sorrow over the death of the agitating farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has spoken about giving proper assistance to the families of the deceased.

In this tweet, Amarinder Singh wrote – I am saddened by the death of our five farmers. Labh Singh ji of Patiala, and Gurpreet Singh died in a road accident, Sukhdev Singh and Deep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib in Karnal. At the same time, Moga's Butter Khan died of a heart attack in a Delhi hospital. The Chief Minister of Punjab has also said to provide necessary assistance to the families of the deceased.

Let us know that the farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been demonstrating on the borders of Delhi for the last 3 weeks. In this case, 20 farmers have died so far. The farmers demand that the government repeal this law, but the Indian government is not in favor of repealing this law, but is willing to amend it. In such a situation, the performance is expected to last longer. But if you assess the death toll, then 1 person died every day during this demonstration.

Let me tell you that in the first accident, tractor trolley of two Punjab farmers returning from the protest site near the border of Delhi in Karnal district on Tuesday morning were hit by a truck which killed them. At the same time, another farmer got hurt in another incident on Taravadi flyover.