Farmers Protest: A petition reached the Supreme Court regarding the farmers’ movement, whether there will be a demonstration or an important hearing in SC today

Farmers Protest: Farmers' Protest continues continuously by the farmers of Haryana and Punjab on the Delhi border, which has now reached its 21st day. Due to this protest against the Agricultural Laws, all the borders of Delhi are heavily jammed. In such a situation, people are facing a lot of trouble due to farmer movements. In this regard, 3 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, on which the Supreme Court will hear today.

3 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the peasant movement. On these petitions, Bent of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justices V Ramasubramaniam is scheduled to hear. Explain that this petition has been filed by a person named Rishabh Sharma, who is studying law, in which the farmers have been demanded to be removed from the boundaries of Delhi. It has been told that the traffic on the roads is getting disrupted due to the farmer demonstration. The emergency medical service is being disrupted by this.

Explain that farmers have been demonstrating continuously against the agricultural laws for 21 days. Today the farmers decided to pay tribute to all those farmers who died during this movement. In this episode, the farmers have warned the government to say that they should again block Chilli Baur.