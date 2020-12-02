Farmers Protest: A warning to the farmers’ government – ‘Call a special session of Parliament and cancel the agricultural laws or else …’

Farmers Protest: Demonstration of farmers continues in the country’s capital Delhi. Farmers are protesting against the new agricultural law. Farmers’ organizations demand that these laws be withdrawn at the earliest. The protesting farmers said on Wednesday that the Central Government should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new agricultural laws and if the demands were not met then more roads in the national capital would be blocked. Addressing the press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal alleged that the Center is working to divide the farmers’ organizations, but this will not happen. Also Read – Kejriwal’s attack on Punjab CM- ‘Captain sahib don’t do dirty politics, why didn’t you protest agriculture law earlier?

He said that the protesting farmers will continue their agitation till the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws. He said, “The Center should convene a special session of Parliament to repeal all three agricultural laws.” Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that if the Center does not withdraw all the three new laws, then farmers will take their demands in the coming days and Will take steps. Prior to the press conference, leaders of about 32 farmer organizations held a meeting on the Singhu border in which Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was also involved. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Good news for you amidst the performance of farmers, onion prices have come down

We call for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against Modi government and corporate houses on December 5: Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union Also Read – Due to the performance of farmers, many border seals of Delhi, the prices of fruits and vegetables have gone up, know the rate #FarmLaws https://t.co/jjQq0YzoQ2 pic.twitter.com/BAY9rivTl9 – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

On the other hand, Chairman of the Revolutionary Farmers Union Darshan Pal said that we want all the three laws to be repealed. We want the government to cancel these laws by convening a special session. He said that we have decided that besides the farmers of our Punjab, the peasant leaders of the whole country should be called for talks. We have called for the burning of effigy of the Modi government across the country on the 5th. We will picket the whole country on the 5th. On 7th, the players and artists who have received national awards will give them back.

I appeal to the farmers that the laws are in their interest and the reforms have been done after a long wait, but if they have any objection to it then we are ready to address their concerns: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the problems of farmers will be discussed in a point-wise manner. He said that the subject which will come from the farmers will be discussed, only after that a decision will be taken.

He said that union people will come on December 3 and he will discuss these points. He said that I appeal to the farmers that laws are in their interest and reforms have been done after a long wait. But if they have any objection to this, then we are ready to address their concerns.

(Input: ANI, language)