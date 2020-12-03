Farmers Protest: After the meeting, the farmer said – ‘Government is trying to amend, our demand is to withdraw the law’

Farmers Protest Delhi: The seven-and-a-half-hour conversation between the government and farmer leaders ended on agricultural laws today. There will be talks with farmers again on 5 December i.e. Saturday. After the meeting, the farmer leaders said that we are adamant on our old demand. The amendment is not acceptable to us. We are adamant on repealing all three laws. There is no question of withdrawal of the movement. Also Read – Farmers Protest: There is no talk in 7 and a half hour marathon meeting between the government and farmers, talks will be held again on Saturday

After talks with the government, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait said that the government has indicated on the MSP. It seems that his stance on MSP will be fine. The talks have made some progress. But the issue is to withdraw the laws completely. Not only one, but many issues will be discussed. The farmers want the laws to be withdrawn. The government wants to talk about MSP and amendments in the Acts.

On the other hand, Harjinder Singh Tanda of Azad Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said, there has been little progress in negotiations. At half time it seemed that today's meeting would not yield any result, in the second half it seemed that the government is under pressure from the peasant movement. The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere.

He said that we are hopeful. Laws are wrong. We will put pressure on the government in the next meeting. They will have to say that they will withdraw the laws. In my opinion it will be finalized on the day of the meeting after tomorrow.