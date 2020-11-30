Farmers Protest: After warning and demonstration of farmers, Union ministers tweeted, ‘Don’t keep misunderstanding MSP will continue’

Farmers Protest News: For the last five days, farmers have been strongly opposing the new Farms Law of the Central Government. After the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws (Farmers Protest Update) and unconditional talks and announcement of encircling Delhi, many ministers have once again put the government’s side on agricultural law. It should be known that thousands of farmers are stuck on different borders of Delhi. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Live Updates: Farmers Warned to Jam Delhi, Agriculture Minister meets Amit Shah

Farmers' organizations also rejected the proposal of the Center to start talks after going to Nirankari Maidan in Burari and said that they are not ready for conditional talks. Farmers' organizations have warned the government that they will stop all routes coming to the capital (Kisan Andolan Delhi). Farmers claimed that Burari Maidan is an 'open prison'.

The new agricultural laws do not abolish APMC mandis. The mandis will continue to operate as before. The new law has given farmers the freedom to sell their crops anywhere. Whoever gives the best price to the farmers will be able to buy the crop whether it is in the market or outside the market. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/xRi35CkOTs – Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 30, 2020

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet, “The new agricultural laws do not abolish APMC mandis. Mandis will continue to operate as before. The new law has given freedom to farmers to sell their crops anywhere. Whoever gives the best prices to the farmers will be able to buy the crop whether it is in the market or outside the market. ‘

Do not misunderstand the agricultural law. Punjab farmers sold more paddy in the market than last year #MSP sold on. MSP is also alive and market is alive and government procurement is also happening. – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also tried to convince the farmers by tweeting. He said, ‘Do not misunderstand the agricultural law. The farmers of Punjab sold more paddy in the mandi than last year and sold at a higher MSP. MSP is also alive and market is also alive and government procurement is also happening. ‘



What are the demands of farmers?

The agitating farmers’ organizations are demanding the Central Government to repeal the three agricultural laws and instead of talking to the farmers, they are asking for new laws. The 5 major demands of farmers are as follows…

– All three agricultural laws should be withdrawn because they are not in the interest of farmers and are going to encourage privatization of agriculture. These will benefit hoarders and big corporate houses.

Through a bill, farmers should be assured in writing that the MSP and the Conventional Food Grain Procurement System will not end.

In addition to agricultural laws, farmers’ organizations are also opposing the electricity bill 2020. The Electricity (Amended) Bill 2020, which replaced the Central Government’s Electricity Act 2003, is being opposed. The protesters allege that the electricity distribution system is being privatized through this bill. This bill will eliminate subsidy or free electricity supply to farmers.

– The fourth demand is about a provision, under which a farmer can face a jail term of 5 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for burning agricultural residues.