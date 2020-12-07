Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Singhu border, said- I have come to support the farmers as a serviceman

Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached out to meet the farmers agitating against the new agricultural laws. Arvind Kejriwal joined the movement by meeting farmers from the Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana near the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial. Kejriwal has announced his support for this movement of farmers. Arvind Kejriwal said that the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, MLAs are engaged like servicemen to serve the farmers. I have arrived here not as CM but as a serviceman. Also Read – Farmers Protest In UP: Former CM Akhilesh’s Kannauj Kisan Visit Seal the Area Around Home

Farmers have been agitating for the last 12 days. During the meeting with the farmers today, Arvind Kejriwal said that we support the demands of the farmers. The demands and issues of the farmers are valid. We are standing with the farmers from the beginning. Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police wanted to convert the nine stadium into a jail, but the Delhi government did not allow it. While there was pressure on me.

We support all demands of farmers. Their issue & demands are valid. My party & I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails. I was pressurized but charged permit: Delhi CM https://t.co/qiZsXx0S2v pic.twitter.com/AQmGNeFZxz

– ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

With this, Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will support the Bharat Bandh of 8 December. Kejriwal said that farmers are in trouble. We all should stand with the farmers. That is why the Aam Aadmi Party is in support of the farmers.