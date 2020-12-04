Farmers Protest at Delhi Border: Farmers’ demonstration continues on 9th day, entry from UP and Haryana to the capital

Farmers Protest at Delhi Border: Demonstration of farmers on different boundaries of Delhi continues for the 9th consecutive day against the three agricultural laws of the Center. After talks with the government once again on Thursday, the agitating farmers’ organizations will meet today for further action. The protesting farmers of Uttar Pradesh have blocked the National Highway-9 near the ‘UP Gate’. At the same time, farmers of Punjab and Haryana are stuck on other entry routes coming to Delhi. Also Read – Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee sent legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, said – unconditional apology

The next round of talks between the farmers’ organizations and the Center can be held on Saturday. Security personnel are still stationed at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur border in view of the protest being continued for the ninth day on Friday. Also Read – Farmers protest: Literature also returned awards in support of farmers

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has suggested people to use other alternative routes for movement in the city. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted and informed the people about the closure of Singhu, Lumpur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Saboli borders. Also Read – Delhi Traffic Alert: Many borders of Delhi closed due to farmer movement, know where are the diversions

Traffic moves at snail’s pace at several border points of national capital as police keeps key routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh closed in view of farmers’ protest – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2020

He also told that National Highway-44 is closed from both sides. It has asked people to go by other routes via National Highway-8, Bhopura, Apsara border and Peripheral Expressway.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Route has been changed on Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. Avoid going on Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44. “According to police, the Tikri and Jharoda border is closed for all types of traffic. The Badosarai border is open only to light vehicles such as cars and two-wheelers. The Jhatikara border is open to two-wheel vehicles only.

Police said that Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border are open for going to Haryana. In a tweet, he said, “Shout border is closed on ‘Noida Link Road’ due to farmers’ demonstrations near Gautam Budh Nagar. People are advised to avoid the ‘Noida Link Road’ to go to Delhi and use DND. “

Police have asked people coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use Apsara or Bhopura Border or Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Expressway due to the closure of Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 due to the demonstration. The protesting farmers had warned on Wednesday to block other routes coming to Delhi if the Agriculture Act was not withdrawn.