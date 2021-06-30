Farmers Protest: BJP and Rakesh Tikait supporters conflict at UP Gate, many injured; Declare of sabotage in 70 automobiles

Farmers Protest Information Replace: It’s been seven months because the farmers’ protest on the borders of Delhi towards the 3 agricultural rules of the Centre. In the meantime, an incident of attack between farmers and BJP employees has come to the fore on the UP Gate Ghazipur border within the morning. On this, there are claims of vandalism in automobiles and accidents to a couple folks. In step with the guidelines, some BJP employees have been provide close to the agitation website to welcome BJP chief Amit Valmiki at round 10 am, he was once being welcomed through enjoying drums. Additionally Learn – Governor Malik met PM and HM on agriculture expenses, stated – you’re going at the fallacious trail

In the meantime, the farmers additionally objected to this and began appearing black flags to them. Quickly, a struggle began between the 2 teams. A BJP employee informed that we have been welcoming our chief and Tikait got here together with his comrades, of their arms have been iron sticks and so forth. They began vandalizing and beating automobiles. They have got vandalized about 70 to 80 automobiles. Additionally Learn – Haryana: Variations amongst farmer leaders, stated – that is the harvesting season, can not settle for the order of throughway block

BJP Ranita Singh, Metropolitan Vice President stated that we stood peacefully to welcome BJP chief Amit Valmiki ji. On the identical time, supporters of Tikait introduced guns and beat up our sisters, because of which many ladies were injured. Then again, the farmers allege that some BJP employees have been elevating slogans towards the farmers once they reached the agitation website, when there was once a struggle between the farmers and them. Additionally Learn – UP: BJP chief offended with Middle over agricultural rules, resigns in improve of farmers

It’s also being stated through the farmers that BJP employees have been abusing. When the farmers expressed their disapproval, they began throwing stones. And then this incident took place. Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Uttar Pradesh President Rajveer Singh Jadaun informed that some BJP employees have been attaining the agitation website with flags. On the identical time, there was once a struggle between the farmers, we can give a criticism about this incident to the police. We’re attacked and we don’t bitch, this can not occur.

Ghaziabad Indirapuram CO Anshu Jain informed that the dharna is already happening on the border. The convoy of a BJP chief was once passing in the course of the motion website, some employees have been provide to welcome him. This dispute happened between the farmers and them. A few automobiles were vandalized. (IANS Hindi)