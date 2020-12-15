Farmers Protest Day 20: Efforts to end farmer movement continue, PM Modi to meet farmers today

Farmers Protest Day 20: For the last 20 days, efforts are being made by the government to end the protests of the farmers who have been agitating against the agricultural bill. But, the farmers are adamant on their insistence. Despite the increasing cold and all the difficulties, a large number of farmers are busy in various border areas of Delhi with their demands. The government is constantly negotiating with the agitating farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: End hunger strike by farmer leaders, Tikait said – Government will have to listen to us

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior officials, in which the movement was reviewed along with the changes in laws and issues related to farmers. After that Tomar has also met representatives of farmer organizations from different states of the country. He hoped that the farmers would soon reply to the government's proposal, so that the negotiations could proceed.

PM Modi will talk to farmers of Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on a day-long tour of Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday and will also meet Sikh farmers of Gujarat besides the farming community of Kutch. This information has been given in an official statement on Monday. According to this statement, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of some projects and communicate with the farmers and artists of Dhorado in Kutch. He will discuss with the farmers of Kutch before the main event. Sikh farmers near the Indo-Pak border have been invited to communicate with the Prime Minister.

Nearly 5,000 Sikh families live in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district of Gujarat and its adjoining areas. Explain that thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than two weeks in protest against the new agricultural laws. The government will soon find a solution to the stubbornness of the farmers.