Farmers Protest Death: Death of 45-year-old Dhanna Singh coming to Delhi with 40 village farmers, farmers angry

Farmers Protest Death: The protest of the farmers is at the peak, the farmers are not ready to back down from the protest about their demands. At the same time there is bad news for farmers. A 45-year-old farmer, who was bringing 40 villages to Delhi to protest, died in a road accident while coming to Delhi from Punjab. He was coming to Delhi with farmers with groceries and food items.

According to the news published in the Indian Nation, a truck carrying Dhanna Singh's trolley carrying the batch of Punjab's farmers traveling to Delhi was hit by a truck, in which the farmer coming from Punjab died in this accident. His name is being told as Dhanna Singh. After leaving Hisar, this incident took place around four o'clock on Friday morning near Mundhal village in order to come to Delhi. There is a lot of anger among the farmers.

Farmers moving from Punjab crossed dozens of barriers in Haryana and are gradually moving towards Delhi. Farmers were carrying ration water in tractor trolleys with them. This incident happened when a group of farmers were entering Bhiwani district. The tractor trolley of the farmers hit the back, causing a 45-year-old farmer named Dhanna Singh who died in the tractor died on the spot. Dhanna Singh was a resident of Khayali Chehla Wali village district Mansa police station Chanir.

At the same time, the angry farmers did not let the police take Dhanna Singh’s dead body after the accident. After this accident, a heavy police force is deployed on the spot. At the same time, the police has registered a case against the accused truck driver. Two farmers are said to be injured in this accident, who have been admitted to a hospital in Rohtak. At present, the police has started investigating the case.