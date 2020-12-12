Farmers Protest: Dushyant Chautala meets Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to resolve farmer agitation

new Delhi: In Haryana, BJP’s ally Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. During this time, the issue of farmers and the ongoing movement was discussed between the two leaders. Dushyant Chautala informed Rajnath Singh about the issues of farmers and also gave necessary suggestions to find a solution. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: PM Modi said- Government is committed to the interest of farmers, there will be more investment in agriculture sector

This meeting between the two leaders is also important because after the proposal sent by the government to be rejected by the farmers organizations, the conversation has stopped from both sides. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Kisan agitation intensified, many toll plazas made free, preparations to close Jaipur-Delhi highway

Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala meets Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi: Office of the Raksha Mantri (RMO) pic.twitter.com/2hmgwFWdZi Also Read – Farmers’ Agitation: Rakesh Tikait’s tacit attitude, says nothing less than withdrawal of new agricultural law – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

The farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been agitating since last November 26 against three agricultural laws prepared by the central government. The farmers’ movement is going on on the Delhi border. Dushyant Chautala’s party is considered a good support base among the farmers of Haryana. Some MLAs of his party have supported the peasant movement.

Dushyant Chautala has said in the past that he will not allow any kind of heat on the MSP of farmers. If the MSP of the farmers is affected, he will resign from the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Significantly, lakhs of farmers of many states including Punjab Haryana UP have been agitating against the agricultural law since 26 November. The farmers have warned the government that if their demands are not met then the agitation will become more fierce. Now the farmers have started their protest on Delhi Jaipur Road.