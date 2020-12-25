Farmers Protest Enters 30th Day: Farmers adamant on Delhi’s borders, security increased on Delhi-UP border

Farmers protest enters 30th day, security forces have been deployed on Delhi-UP border, PM MODi to transfer Rs 18000 crore to 9 crore farmer families: In the country’s capital Delhi on Friday, i.e. on 25 December, the agitation of farmers of various states against the agricultural laws of the central government has entered its 30th day. The movement has been going on for a month, but so far no concrete result has been revealed from the talks between the government and the agitating leaders towards ending it. Also Read – Farmers Protest: The government gave the proposal for talks again, Farmers Committee meeting will be held this afternoon

Farmers are adamant on the Delhi-Haryana border, the Singhu border and the Tiki border. At the same time, the government has increased security and deployed forces on the Delhi-UP border. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer more than 18 thousand crore rupees to the accounts of more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families by pressing a button on Friday and will communicate with the farmers of 6 states.

Let us know that on Thursday, the Central Government sent a letter to the farmers and appealed for talks. The government assured that they are ready to openly discuss all issues with farmers. At the same time, on this appeal of the government, a meeting of farmers associations will be decided on Friday afternoon to answer the government.

According to the latest information, security forces have been deployed along the border in view of the protests of farmers against the agricultural laws on the Delhi-UP border. Farmers are agitating in Delhi amid the harsh winter in northern India. Please tell that today the minimum temperature of Safdarjung area of ​​Delhi has been recorded at 4.6.

The government sent a new proposal for negotiation, the unions said that the matter of withdrawal of the law should be included in the agenda

The central government on Thursday sent a proposal to the protesting farmers to resume the stalled negotiations and asked them to set a date as per their convenience to end the deadlock over the new agricultural laws. Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the farmers during a program on Friday.

Farmers’ organizations accusation – Government’s new letter is nothing but a propaganda about farmers

However, agitating farmers’ organizations alleged that the government’s new letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda about farmers, to show that they are not willing to negotiate. At the same time, the farmers’ organizations also asked the government to include the repeal of three new agricultural laws in the agenda to restore the dialogue.

The United Kisan Morcha is expected to meet on Friday to discuss the Centre’s letter and give a formal reply to it. As many as 40 farmers’ organizations have been performing under the banner of this front at the three entry points of Delhi – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border.

It would not be logical to include the new demand in the agenda: Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, along with sending a new proposal, clarified that it would not be “logical” to include any new demand related to the minimum support price on the agenda as it is beyond the scope of the new agricultural laws. However, the unions said that the MSP cannot be kept separate from the demand to repeal the controversial laws. The Ministry of Agriculture said that giving legal guarantee to the MSP was an important point of their movement. The ministry said that it is ready to find a logical solution to the issues of the protesting farmers.

PM will distribute Rs 18 thousand crore to 9 crore farmers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer more than 18 thousand crore rupees to the accounts of more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families by pressing a button on Friday. This amount will be released as the next installment of financial benefit under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan).