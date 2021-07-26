Farmers Protest: Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait’s large announcement – will once more take out tractor rally; flag will likely be hoisted on independence day

Kisan Andolan: The farmers’ motion is happening in opposition to the 3 new agricultural regulations of the central executive. In the middle of all this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ok Rakesh Tikait (Rakesh Tikait) The farmers, who have been protesting in opposition to the 3 agricultural regulations handed via the federal government final 12 months, would pass on tractors to the Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15, the place they might hoist the flag on Independence Day. Except for this, the farmer chief has additionally mentioned increasing his motion to different states.Additionally Learn – Farmers Protest: Farmer’s group carry your proposal, we’re able for talks- Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

He mentioned that tractors will pass from two districts to Delhi. Tikait once more reiterated that we didn’t take away the tricolor flag on 26 January. Throughout this, Tikait once more mentioned that his agitation will proceed until the rural regulations don’t seem to be withdrawn. Additionally Learn – Farmers Protest: 200 farmers began ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar, executive invited talks

In this instance, Rakesh Tikait mentioned, after 8 months of agitation, the United Entrance has determined that we will be able to pass to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and the entire nation and communicate to the farmers and communicate in regards to the coverage and paintings of the federal government. Additionally, on September 5, there will likely be a large panchayat in Muzaffarnagar. Additionally Learn – Farmers Protest: Minister mentioned – On which factor some persons are appearing agitation via striking a gun at the shoulders of farmers

He mentioned that Lucknow can also be made Delhi, simply as the entire roads are sealed in Delhi, so will it’s sealed. We will be able to get ready it.

Tikait mentioned that the motion has began from these days. On September 5, there will likely be a large panchayat. From there large conferences will likely be introduced. First, we will be able to behavior 18 large panchayats in all the state, after that we will be able to grasp small conferences within the districts.

