Entertainment

Farmers Protest: Farmer leader says after meeting with Amit Shah – Government not ready to withdraw agricultural laws, know in meeting

December 8, 2020
3 Min Read

Farmers Protest: Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with farmer leaders agitating against the new agricultural laws came to an end, although the deadlock did not appear to be over. After the meeting was over, General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, Hannan Mollah (All India Kisan Sabha) said that no meeting is going to take place between the government and farmers on Wednesday. Talking to the news agency ANI, Hannan Mollah said that the minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders on Wednesday. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting on the government’s proposal. Also Read – Opposition leaders will meet President under Sharad Pawar, will meet on farmers issue

Hannan Mulla said that the government is not ready to withdraw the agricultural laws. He told that tomorrow (Wednesday), there will be a meeting at 12 noon on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

The farmer leader told that at 11 o’clock the government will send the proposal to them and at 12 noon the farmers will meet and consult on it. He said that Amit Shah told us that the amendment the government wants to give will be given in writing; And we want to repeal all three laws, there is no middle ground. He said that all the 13 unions present in the meeting with Shah demanded the repeal of the laws, after discussing with others, we will decide the next round of negotiations.

Let the farmers know that their agitation will continue till their demands are met. He has also warned the government that if his demands are not met, he will jam the entire Delhi. It is known that earlier there was no success in the 5 rounds of talks between the government and the farmers. The government has expressed a desire to amend the laws and has given many assurances, but the farmers’ organizations are adamant on the demand for the complete withdrawal of new agricultural laws.

Meanwhile, on December 7, a group of 20 progressive farmers from Haryana had submitted a memorandum to the government demanding that the government consider the amendments as per the suggestions of the agrarian organizations that are protesting, but do not repeal the laws. The Center has assured that the minimum support price and mandi system will continue.

(Input: ANI, language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.