Farmers Protest: Farmer leaders going to meet Amit Shah said – no middle road, only need ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Home Minister

Farmers Protest: Farmer leaders on Tuesday claimed that Bharat Bandh was successful and said that when they meet Home Minister Amit Shah, they will only ask for yes or no on their demands. A group of farmer leaders will meet Shah. A day later on Wednesday, he will hold the sixth round of talks with the Union ministers. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: Scuffle between BJP-Congress workers outside BJP office, see VIDEO

Farmer leader RS ​​Mansa said on the Singhu border, ‘There is no middle ground. In today’s meeting, we will ask Home Minister Amit Shah to reply only in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. “Mansa claimed that the central government has bowed to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 64-year-old grandfather set an example, supporting the farmer movement by running

Another leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that ‘Bharat Bandh’ was successful and the central government now knows that it has no way out. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that bandh was called in around 10,000 places in 25 states. Also Read – Farmer’s Bharat Bandh: Farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ ends, vehicles movement resumed

We do not want to cause any inconvenience to anyone from Delhi or Haryana, we should be allowed to hold protest at Ramlila Ground: RS Mansa, Punjab Kisan Union at Singhu (Haryana-Delhi border) pic.twitter.com/S0EpkjknBR – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Farmer leaders said that the protesters would not go to Burari grounds, as it is an ‘open prison’. He demanded permission to perform at Ramlila Maidan. Farmer leaders said that they do not want to disturb the people of Delhi and Haryana.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is confident that the talks will solve the farmers’ problems. He has appealed to political parties not to do politics in the name of farmers. Taking a dig at the political parties coming forward in the farmers movement, Tomar said that, in the past I have also said that there should not be politics in the name of farmers.

