Farmers Protest: Farmer movement got support of Pappu Yadav, what is happening politics?

Delhi: While farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting outside the boundaries of Delhi against agricultural laws. On the other hand, many political parties, leaders have started supporting them. In such a situation, a question has arisen within the people that whether the politicization of the peasant movement has started now. If this is the case then it is not right for the farmers movement because it can hide the basic motive of farmers under the cover of politics. However, to support the farmers, former MP and Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav has also entered the field.

Against the farmers' agitation and agricultural laws, Pappu Yadav reached the Ghazipur border and gave his support to the farmers. During this, he said that I have come here to support the farmers, the government should withdraw the agricultural bill. The first fight against this bill started from Bihar itself. When the fight against this bill started in Punjab, 2 months before it started fighting against these laws in Bihar.

Pappu Yadav further said that the government should talk to the farmers, in fact, tell that the government has called the farmers to meet before December 3, i.e. on December 1, because the farmers also wanted to resolve the matter at the earliest. In such a situation, a meeting of the central government with leaders of 32 farmers' organizations has been called this afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan.