Farmers Protest: Farmers announced – trains will be stopped across the country, PM Modi has made this special appeal, VIDEO

Farmers Protest: Today is the 16th day of the agitation of farmers who insisted on the cancellation of the agricultural bill. Farmer leaders have intensified their agitation and announced a protest to be held on December 14 in addition to making toll free on roads across the country. Along with this, farmers have also talked about stopping trains across the country. Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have appealed to the farmers leaders to leave the path of agitation and continue the dialogue with the government. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: 16th day of agitation, two IPS officers posted on Singhu border become Corona positive,

In the midst of the farmers’ movement, PM Modi’s appeal, said – Listen to my two colleagues on the farmers law. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmer leader said – Center agreed to 12 of our 15 demands, meaning bill not right – movement will continue …

My two cabinet colleagues, Narendra Singh Tomar ji and Piyush Goyal ji have talked in detail about the new agricultural laws and the demands of the farmers. Do listen to it – https://t.co/B9GwPf5i3K Also Read – Farmers Protest: People are reducing the problems of farmers with washing machines, wifi in the farmers movement – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2020

Farmer leaders said this….

Despite talks between the farmers and the government, which have been on the Delhi border for the past 15 days, no solution has been reached. Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has said that both the government and the farmer must retreat, the government withdraw the law and the farmer will go to his home.

At the same time, Rishi Pal Singh, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has said that till date the whole public has heard the mind of PM, but today when the number of people comes, they are not ready to listen to us. The farmer is demanding the guarantee of written law in the MSP, but the government does not know why it is engaged in misleading it.

The second batch of the Peasants ‘Workers’ Struggle Committee from Punjab has left for the horoscope border from Amritsar. The general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, “Around 50,000 farmer-laborers will go towards the horoscope border.” After this preparation of the farmers, a large number of security forces have been deployed along the border in view of the protests of the farmers running on the Singhu border.