Farmers Protest: Farmers in the meeting said – the government should cancel the law by calling a special session; Agriculture Minister said- there will be no change in MSP

December 3, 2020
Kisan Andolan Delhi: Demonstration of farmers in the country’s capital Delhi is going on in protest against the new agricultural law. Farmers’ organizations demand that these laws (Farms Law 2020) be withdrawn at the earliest. About this, a marathon meeting between the government and farmers organizations is going on in Vigyan Bhawan for about 7 hours. Meanwhile, in the meeting, the farmer leaders have demanded that the government convenes a special session of Parliament and abolishes the new agricultural laws. Also Read – Farmers Protest: After the meeting, the farmer said – ‘Government is trying to amend, our demand is to withdraw the law’

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the farmers leaders during the meeting that the minimum support price i.e. MSP will not be touched, there will be no change in it.

Earlier during the meeting there was also a lunch break. During this time, the peasant leaders turned down the offer of food on behalf of the government and ordered and ate their food. It is known that farmers have been protesting against the agriculture laws of the central government on the borders of Delhi for the past one week. At the same time, the government is busy convincing the farmers. The government says that the agricultural law is in favor of the farmers.

Let us know that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are talking to the farmers leaders in Vigyan Bhawan on agricultural laws. In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that during lunch break, the food is being shown by sharing the food brought by the government instead of the food made by the government.

