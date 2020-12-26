Farmers Protest: Farmers jam on Delhi border, Vaghela detention in Gujarat, Lallu custody in UP, Digvijay said – Congressman so

Farmers Protest in Delhi: Farmers block Delhi-Mohan Nagar road at UP Gate, Shanker sinh Vaghela is under detention, Digvijay says Congressmen are sleeping: Stubbornly opposed to agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi, the country’s capital. Today, farmers can meet today on the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border and give their reply on the letter of the Central Government and its stance, while the farmers who are agitating the UP Gate (Delhi-Ghaziabad border), the main roads of Delhi-Mohannagar Has stopped. Also Read – Corona Vaccination in India: Registration for Corona vaccine started in this city, register online now

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi while launching the Health Protection Armor Ayushman India-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir said, Jammu and Kashmir new agricultural reforms have created new opportunities for the food processing industry in Jammu and Valley. With this, thousands of people are going to get self-employment opportunities.

Let me tell you that the agitation continues today on Saturday, ie 26 December, on the 31st day. No concrete deal has yet been formed between the farmers' organizations and the government against the three agricultural bills.

“Today, it has been a month since the farmers have been protesting. The Govt should repeal the three laws. As soon as that happens, expected return to our homes, ”says a farmer from Punjab, at the designated protest site in Delhi’s Burari Views from Burari ground & Tikri border pic.twitter.com/G41gGMbXMc – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Earlier, there was a discussion between the farmers on the letter of the government on Friday. In the meeting, some farmers had expressed the possibility of resuming talks with the government to resolve the matter. According to the agitating farmer organizations, they will meet again today, in which a decision can be taken on the invitation of the central government to negotiate.

Delhi: Protesting farmers block main Delhi-Mohan Nagar road at UP Gate (Delhi-Ghaziabad border). “NH-9 & NH-24 closed from Delhi to Ghaziabad due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take alternate route for Ghaziabad via DND, ITO & Wazirabad, ”tweets Delhi Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/ntnh4J7CFq – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

– Rajasthan Teachers Association participated in the ongoing protests on the Singhu border against agricultural laws. A representative of the organization said, “Our organization has organized demonstrations against the government in Rajasthan. These laws will affect the entire middle class.

– Farmer’s movement has been going on for 14 days in Shahjahanpur-Kheda in Alwar, Rajasthan. On Saturday afternoon, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal is gathering with a large number of farmers. Beniwal and his supporters can be told in preparation to travel to Delhi.

Former CM Vaghela was under house arrest for launching Delhi Chalo campaign in Gujarat

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela today announced his support to farmer organizations against the agricultural laws of the central government. In Ahmedabad, Vaghela’s supporters started the ‘Chalo Dilli’ campaign at 12 noon today, but as soon as the police got the news, they removed the supporters. The police immediately put former Gujarat CM Vaghela under house arrest.

Digvijay said – Congressmen are sleeping too

Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader of MK Congress said, farmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are opposing farm laws, because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. The farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent, but the Congressmen are also sleeping. Wake up, join the commotion and raise your voice against these laws.



Uttar Pradesh Congress President arrested on Uttar Pradesh Padyatra

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was taking a ‘Save the Cow-Save Farmer’ Pad Yatra from Lalitpur in UP, was arrested by the police of Lalitpur this afternoon along with several activists from Dailwara town. Accusing the police of using force, Congress leaders said, “Around two dozen activists, including the district president, suffered injuries.” All have been kept in the police line. ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh said, “50-60 Congress workers including Aditya Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu and District President Balwant Singh Rajput were arrested from Dailwara town at around twelve noon today (Saturday) on taking out the padyatra without permission. Singh said that all the Congress leaders and activists arrested have been kept in the police line.

Gujarat: Former CM Shankersinh Vaghela today announced ‘Challo Dilli” campaign in Ahmedabad to support protesting farmers. While he is under detention at home, police stopped his supporters outside Gandhi Ashram & detained them as they began their protest march towards Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1AFClEjPBF – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Two-dozen Congress workers injured in Cow Save-Farmer Bachao Padyatra

Lalitpur District Congress President Balwant Singh Rajput said, “During the ‘Cow Bachao-Kisan Bachao’ padyatra led by the state president, a hundred and two hundred party workers have been arrested from Dailwara town by using the force while going to Gaushala. Nearly two dozen activists have been hurt by the use of police force, ”he alleged, adding,“ The BJP, which came to power in the name of cow, does not care about the cow nor the farmers have mercy ”Rajput said,“ Saujna and Amjhra Ki The cows in the cowshed are dying of hunger and the birds are eating the cows alive. He alleged, “The Yogi government arrested the state president and workers of the Congress for concealing their ‘sins’.”