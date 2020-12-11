Farmers Protest: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow, warning to close Reliance-Adani toll plaza too

Farmers Protest: The farmers are still adamant on their stubbornness regarding the Kisan Bill. Farmers are constantly demanding from the Central Government to withdraw the agricultural bill. In the talks so far, the farmers have refused to accept any government’s talk and said to withdraw the bill. It was announced on behalf of the farmers that if they do not listen to them, the protests will become more fierce. Now the Indian Farmers Union has warned to disrupt Delhi Jaipur Road on tomorrow, December 12. Also Read – Seeing the performance of farmers in Delhi, Army was called!

Balbir Rajewal, Chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that now farmers will start their protest on Delhi Jaipur Road from tomorrow. The farmers union chief said that this movement will no longer be on the road alone. Balbir Singh Rajewal said that with the beginning of the protest in Delhi Jaipur Road, now from December 14, we will sit in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders and Reliance, Adani toll plaza.

On 12th Dec, northern block Delhi-Jaipur road. On 14th, leading stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders & block reliance / Adani toll plazas. No program to stop trains. Number of farmers coming here is increasing: Balbir S Rajewal, Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief

Farmers organizations of Rajasthan and farmers from many nearby states are now coming on Delhi Jaipur Road. After the warning of the farmers union, a large amount of police force has been deployed.