Farmers Protest: Farmers who went to the meeting rejected the government’s food, said this …, see VIDEO

Farmers Protest: Demonstration of farmers in the country's capital Delhi is going on in protest against the new agricultural law. Farmers' organizations demand that these laws be withdrawn at the earliest. Regarding this, the meeting between the government and farmers organizations continues once again at Vigyan Bhawan. The fourth round of talks between government and farmer leaders on agricultural laws has been over 4 hours. There was also a lunch break during the meeting. During this time, the peasant leaders turned down the offer of food on behalf of the government and ordered and ate their food.

It is known that farmers have been protesting against the agriculture laws of the central government on the borders of Delhi for the past one week. At the same time, the government is busy convincing the farmers. The government says that the agricultural law is in favor of the farmers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmer leaders have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the government is underway. A farmer leader says, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food". pic.twitter.com/wYEibNwDlX

– ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Let us know that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are talking to the farmers leaders in Vigyan Bhawan on agricultural laws. In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen that during lunch break, the food is being shown by sharing the food brought by the government instead of the food made by the government.

Before talking to farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I am expecting a positive result.

(Input: ANI)