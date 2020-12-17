Farmers Protest: Important hearing in Supreme Court on farmers’ agitation today, hope on verdict rests

Farmers Protest: Today is the 22nd day of the farmers’ agitation opposing agricultural laws. Even in the shivering cold, the farmers are adamant on their insistence, the farmers organizations demand that the three new agricultural laws be withdrawn. But, the central government has made it clear that the law will not be withdrawn. Several rounds of talks have been held between the government and farmer leaders, but no solution has been found so far. Also Read – In support of the farmers, the Sikh saint committed suicide on the Indus border – know who were Baba Ram Singh and what is in the suicide …

This farmers' movement has now reached the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had heard on the farmers' movement. The Supreme Court has taken the initiative to get an agreement between the government and the farmers on this issue, for which a committee will be formed. It is to be heard again in the Supreme Court today, on which everyone's eyes are fixed.

Supreme Court will hear today a batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/d7XHiSuBLW – ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

During its hearing, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it is a national level issue, in such a situation it is necessary to have mutual consent. The court sought a list of farmers’ organizations protesting in the borders of Delhi and other parts of the country, so that it can be known to whom the matter is to be done. The Supreme Court will hear the application of DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, RJD’s Manoj Jha and Chhattisgarh Congress’s Rakesh Vaishnav. They demand that the agricultural laws be repealed.

Yogendra Yadav, a member of the United Kisan Morcha and leader of the Swaraj India Party, has tweeted that, ‘The Supreme Court can decide whether this law is constitutional or not. But whether or not these will benefit the farmers, this is not a legal matter. This will have to be resolved by farmers and public representatives only. It is not the job of the court to get a settlement. The views of the committee (proposal to constitute the committee) have been rejected by the farmers organization on December 1 itself.