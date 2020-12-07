Farmers Protest In UP: Former CM Akhilesh’s Kannauj Kisan Yatra Seal Around Home

Police force deployed outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence: Politics has also become hot in Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing farmer movement. The police in Lucknow sealed the area around the party office on Monday morning just before the departure of SP President Akhilesh Yadav to participate in the Kisan Yatra. Also Read – Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border: Kejriwal will go to Singhu border today, movement will get support!

The capital's Gautam Palli police station Chandrashekhar Singh told that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj on Monday, but the district magistrate has not allowed his program, therefore sealing part of Vikramaditya Marg leading to SP office. Action has been taken to do this.

Lucknow: Police force deployed outside Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg. Yadav is scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws. pic.twitter.com/GSY4VZXUnL – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

Significantly, the SP is starting farmer tours across the state on Monday to support the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws and other problems related to the farmers. Under this, Akhilesh has a program to participate in the Yatra organized in Kannauj. His program is to travel 13 km from Thathi Mandi to the farmers market of Tirwa.

SP National Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed this action of the police administration as undemocratic, saying that the government has become frightened by Akhilesh’s mere involvement in Kisan Yatra. He said that peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of everyone and the government is bent on violating it. Chaudhary said, “Akhilesh Yadav has to leave for Kannauj at 10 am. Whatever the government stops, but we will not back down. “

