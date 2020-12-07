Farmers Protest in UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was on the road in support of farmers, Yogi government did ‘house arrest’

Farmers Protest In UP: The heat of the farmers’ movement against the three agricultural laws of the central government has reached Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also become active in view of the peasant movement. The entire area from the SP office to the house of Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow was converted into a cantonment on Monday morning after SP National President Akhilesh Yadav called for a march in support of farmers in every district. Akhilesh Yadav is under house arrest at his residence on Vikramaditya Marg. The government is not letting them get out of the house by citing corona infection. The District Magistrate in Kannauj did not approve Akhilesh Yadav’s peasant march. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal reached Singhu Border, said- I have come to support the farmers as a serviceman

The party's national president Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to leave the Samajwadi Party Kisan Yatra from Kannauj at 11 am on Monday, but he is under house arrest at his residence on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. Along with Akhilesh Yadav's residence, the SP office on Vikramaditya Marg has also been sealed by barricading. The administration is ready to stop the SPs in Kannauj. A heavy police force has been deployed on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow and complete preparations have been made to deal with any protest. Police administration is on high alert.

Along with Akhilesh Yadav's vehicle, security has also been stopped outside barricading. They too have not been given entry into Akhilesh Yadav's house. In addition to the force of Gautam Palli police station, the force of other police station area of ​​Lucknow has been deployed near the residence of Akhilesh Yadav. The two MLCs of the party going to his residence to meet Akhilesh Yadav Udayveer Singh and Rajpal Kashyap were also stopped by the police on the road itself. Both the leaders showed their I-cards along with their introduction, yet they have been stopped.

Ashu Malik along with Legislative Council member Rajpal Kashyap has been arrested by the police. Rajpal Kashyap said that the state government was scared of Akhilesh Yadav, injustice was being done on raising the voice of the farmers. It is believed that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav can get out of the house at any time. Actually, the fire of the peasant movement has spread throughout the country. More than 12 political parties in the country have supported the farmers, who have been protesting for several days demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws brought by the Center in Delhi.

Several rounds of government talks with farmers have been spoiled, on which the farmers have declared a Bharat Bandh on December 8. Kannauj District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that the corona virus is not eradicated so the mob gathering can not be allowed under any circumstances. A letter has been conveyed to the SP chief. The administration says that if the crowd still gathers, action will be taken.

(Input IANS)