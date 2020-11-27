Farmers Protest in West UP: Demonstration at many places in Western UP in support of farmer movement, Chakka Jam

Farmers Protest in West UP: Punjab-Haryana Kisan agitation against three agricultural laws of the central government was also seen in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday. In many districts, protesting farmers blocked the highway and expressed their opposition. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers finally enter Delhi after water splashes and clashes, but screw is stuck here

Expressing indignation over the lathi charge made on the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Kisan Union has announced a demonstration in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Punjab Haryana Today: Despite permission to protest in Burari, farmers stand on the Singhu border, police remove barricades

Under this, farmers protested in many places including Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Saharanpur. Also Read – No government in the world can stop farmers, Modi government will have to withdraw black laws: Rahul Gandhi

In Meerut, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (apolitical) workers sat on an indefinite dharna on the National Highway near Jatauli Cut on Delhi Dehradun bypass at 11 am on Friday.

During this time, the BKI workers sitting on the dharna standing on the street with tractor trolleys also shouted slogans.

Administrative sources said that the movement from Delhi and Haridwar, Dehradun on the national highway was stopped due to which there was queuing of vehicles on the highway.

Meerut District President Manoj Tyagi Iqdi of Bhakiyu said, “Farmers are not afraid of dictatorial attitude of the government. Farmers have been cheated by making agricultural laws. On protesting, the government tried to crush the voice of the farmers, which will be answered by the movement. “

Meerut: A groom, along with his wedding party, seen walking on road due to road blockade amidst ongoing farmers’ protest. Police have placed barricades on roads to stop the farmers heading towards Delhi, as part of their protest march against Center’s Farm Laws. pic.twitter.com/nMr1FKg0cf – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2020

At the same time, the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Baghpat blocked the Sonepat Highway on Niwada Bridge in the district on Friday to protest against the withdrawal of agricultural laws and lathi charge on farmers.

Superintendent of Police of Baghpat Abhishek Singh said that the Niwada Bridge in Baghpat district is the border of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He said that to deal with any kind of unpleasant situation, magistrates are present and a large number of police forces have been deployed. Along with this, police contact is maintained with local farmer leaders.

Rakesh Singh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-Political), told ‘Bhasha’ in Noida that the government should talk to the farmers opposing the agricultural laws and withdraw the controversial law.

He said that the Bharatiya Kisan Union of farmers of Haryana, Punjab, who are going to protest in Delhi, is fully supporting and Bhakyu will support the farmers protesting at road jams at various places in Uttar Pradesh today.

Police has been deployed as a precaution on all the borders of Delhi of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Gautam Budh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Rajesh S. Told, “The farmers of Haryana and Punjab are going to agitate in Delhi on Friday. We were informed that farmers can enter Delhi via Noida via Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. “

He said that on the basis of this information, the force was also deployed on Thursday as a precaution on all the routes from Noida to Delhi and intensive investigation was done.

At Hapur, farmers also blocked the blockades on NH-9 shouting slogans, which led to long queues of vehicles. According to sources, workers and farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Union blocked the agricultural laws on Tatarpur turn on Hapur’s National Highway-9.

In Saharanpur, farmers also blocked the Saharanpur-Delhi National Highway in protest against the new agricultural law. This led to a long queue of vehicles on both sides.

Farmers who arrived in large numbers from tractor-trolleys on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway near village Sherpur under village Biharpur, Thana of the district, put their carts on the way. The farmers sat on the spot with their hookahs and rugs. On getting the information of the case, the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the farmers but the protesters remained on strike in support of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

(input language)