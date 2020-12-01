Farmers Protest Latest News: Barricades Removing Farmers Tractor At Delhi-UP Border, Watch Video

Protesting farmers use a tractor to remove barricading done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border #FarmersProtest #Ghaziabad: Protesting farmers, who were agitating for crossing the boundaries of Delhi, were seen trying to remove barricades from Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Ghazipur-Ghaziabad) tractor on the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday. This video of this has surfaced. Also Read – Farmer Protest Latest News: Delhi Border Offers, Delhi Police Releases Advisory

#WATCH Protesting farmers use a tractor to remove barricading done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border#FarmersProtest #Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/g3VfCMFEAI

At the same time, due to the farmers’ movement, Singh and Tikari borders are closed. On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the people about the closure of the Singhu and Tikri border and asked them to use other routes.

It tweeted, “Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please go another route. Traffic has been diverted on Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. There is a terrible jam. Please avoid the Signature Bridge to Rohini and the outer ring road from Rohini to Signature Bridge, GTK Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border. ”

It said in another tweet, “Traffic is also closed at Tikari border. Border Jhauda, ​​Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikara, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border are open for Haryana. ”

Hundreds of farmers are adamant on several borders of the national capital till the new agricultural laws are withdrawn. They say that till the demands are met, the farmers’ performance will continue. He claimed that with the new agricultural laws, the corporate houses will have a monopoly on the country’s agricultural business.