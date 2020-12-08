Entertainment

Farmers Protest Latest News: Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow due to farmer movement and COVID-19

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on
November 9: On Tuesday, on the 13th day of the ongoing farmers agitation in the country, on Tuesday, when the farmers are organizing the Bharat Bandh, in the meantime, news has come out that the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) tomorrow i.e. Wednesday 9 I will not celebrate my birthday on December. The Congress chief has taken this decision in protest against the agriculture bills of the central government across the country due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation for several days and the epidemic of Kovid-19 in the country. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: ‘Bharat Bandh’ of farmers will remain till 3 pm today, ‘Chakka Jam’ – These services can be affected

Please tell that farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh today. Farmers’ organizations have announced that a check-up will be done across the country from 11 am to 3 pm. However, farmer leaders have said that the bandh will be peaceful. Leaders of farmer organizations have also said that no politician will get a place on our platform.

Significantly, the Congress has supported the Bharat Bandh of farmers called on Tuesday against the new agricultural laws of the central government. The Congress has requested the people to support the farmers. In the states where Congress’s state governments are, Bharat Bandh is being supported.

