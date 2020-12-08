Farmers Protest Latest News: Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow due to farmer movement and COVID-19

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on

On Tuesday, on the 13th day of the ongoing farmers agitation in the country, on Tuesday, when the farmers are organizing the Bharat Bandh, in the meantime, news has come out that the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) tomorrow i.e. Wednesday 9 I will not celebrate my birthday on December. The Congress chief has taken this decision in protest against the agriculture bills of the central government across the country due to the ongoing farmers' agitation for several days and the epidemic of Kovid-19 in the country.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) will not celebrate her birthday on December 9, in view of the ongoing farm funding agitation against agriculture bills & # COVID19 situation across the country.

Please tell that farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh today. Farmers’ organizations have announced that a check-up will be done across the country from 11 am to 3 pm. However, farmer leaders have said that the bandh will be peaceful. Leaders of farmer organizations have also said that no politician will get a place on our platform.

Significantly, the Congress has supported the Bharat Bandh of farmers called on Tuesday against the new agricultural laws of the central government. The Congress has requested the people to support the farmers. In the states where Congress’s state governments are, Bharat Bandh is being supported.