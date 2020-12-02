Farmers Protest Latest News: Efforts to remove barricades on Delhi-UP Border, movement will continue on Singhu Border

Farmers protest to continue at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border and farmers try to remove barricading Delhi-UP Border Ghazipur-Ghaziabad In order to enter Delhi in the country’s capital, the agitating farmers of UP have tried to remove barricades on the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border of Delhi-UP again on Wednesday morning. For the last three days, farmers have tried to do so many times on the Delhi-UP border. At the same time, the farmers’ movement is also going on the Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana (Delhi-Haryana) border. Also Read – Many borders of Delhi closed, Delhi Traffic Police Advisory, use these routes going to Noida

Farmers are demonstrating their demands on the national capital's borders. Their protest continues even on the 7th day.

Delhi: Protesting farmers try to remove barricading placed at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border pic.twitter.com/KWJpEfCVXJ – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Let me tell you that till midnight on Tuesday, there was a meeting between the three ministers of the central government with the farmers organizations, but Najeeja could not come out. Farmers agitating against agricultural laws have turned down the government’s offer to set up a committee to discuss related issues. However, tomorrow i.e. on Thursday, December 3, both sides have agreed to meet again. Farmers’ organizations said that the agitation will be intensified throughout the country until their demands are met.

Delhi: Farmers continue to protest at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). pic.twitter.com/iCd5yXIarL – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

35 farmer leaders attended the meeting. After the meeting, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement that the talks were inconclusive and the government’s proposal was not acceptable to the farmers’ organizations.

Due to farmer movement, Railways canceled 4 trains

Farmers ‘agitation: Northern Railway cancels few trains: Due to the farmers’ movement, the Indian Railway has canceled some trains on Wednesday. Northern Railway has taken this decision in view of the farmers’ protest in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and UP. Northern Railway has taken this decision in view of the farmers’ movement in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and UP.

According to the railway, – 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar Express Special will be canceled on December 2.

– 09613 Amritsar – Ajmer special train will also be canceled on 3 December

– 05211 Dibrugarh – Amritsar Express train will be canceled on 3 December

– 04998/04997 Bhatintha – Varanasi Express Special Train will also be canceled till further orders.