Farmers Protest Latest News: In Haryana, farmers accepted the government’s proposal to amend the Central Government’s Agricultural Bill 2020

new Delhi: The protests of farmers on Saturday against the three controversial agricultural laws implemented by the Center continued on the 17th day. Meanwhile, a group of farmers of Haryana has accepted the proposal of the Center for necessary amendments in these laws. More than a dozen farmers of Haryana FPO (Farmers Producer Organization) and Aware and Progressive Farmers Union gave a written approval to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during a meeting in his ministry.

In fact, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Central Government introduced the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Bill, Price Assurance and Services Bill and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in September. These farmers of Haryana have accepted the government's proposal for amendments in these laws. In their six-point acceptance letter, the farmers have said, "We are ready to continue the three agricultural laws with the amendments proposed by the government."

The letter mentions, "These laws should be continued with new amendment proposals sent to the farmers by the central government. We support the demands raised by agitating farmers about the continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)."

The farmers urged the central government to come up with an amendment to the three laws proposed by it and insisted on ensuring that their demands are met on time and their issues are properly heard.

The agitating farmers, however, have not accepted the government’s proposal. They say that until the government withdraws anti-farmer black laws, their movement will continue.

The government proposed to make necessary amendments in these laws, accepting the demands of the farmers to continue the MSP and APMC. Accepting the government’s proposal by a group of farmers indicates that the deadlock can be resolved very soon.

The government’s five-round talks with farmers, however, have not yet reached a solution and all attempts to negotiate have failed, the organizations that accept the government’s proposal are different from the 32 farmer unions involved in the demonstration.