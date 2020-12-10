Farmers Protest Latest News: Minister of Maharashtra said- Now the situation is such that Union Minister Danve will have to be beaten by entering the house

Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed his house. Now, the situation is such that has happened to enter his house & beat him up: Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu on Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s statement ‘China, Pak behind farmers protest: Maharashtra minister Bachu Kadu even beat him up on the statement by Union Minister Rao Saheb Danve on the hand of Pakistan-China (China, Pak) regarding farmers protest Have spoken Also Read – Kisan Andolan Updates: Former England cricketer Monty Panesar also jumped into the farmer movement, told Modi government, anti-farmer

Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed his house. Now, the situation is such that has happened to enter his house & beat him up: Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu on Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s statement ‘China, Pak behind farm defense protest’

Bachhu Kadu, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Vikas Aghadi, said on the statement of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, “The last time he made such a statement, we had laid siege to his house. Now, the situation is such that we will have to enter their house and fight with them.

Let us know that Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing farmers’ protests demanding the withdrawal of three new farm laws. Danve said these things during the inauguration of a health center located at Kolte Takli in Badnapur taluka of Jalna district of Maharashtra. He also alleged that Muslims were first misled by the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but these efforts were not successful. He said that now farmers are being told that they will suffer due to new laws.

Union Minister Danve had said, “The movement that is going on does not belong to the farmers.” China and Pakistan are behind this. Muslims were instigated first in this country. What was (he) called? NRC is coming, CAA is coming and in six months Muslims will have to leave this country. Did any Muslim leave the country? “

Union Minister Danve had said, “Those efforts were not successful and now farmers are being told that they will have to bear the loss. This is a conspiracy of other countries. “

However, the minister did not elaborate on what basis he claimed that both the neighboring countries are behind the farmers’ opposition. Danve said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the farmers and that his decision will not be against the farmers.

Taking a dig at the farmers’ protest for dragging China and Pakistan, Shiv Sena spokesperson and former Union Minister Arvind Sawant said that BJP leaders are not in their senses due to losing power in Maharashtra. They have no idea what they are saying.