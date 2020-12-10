Farmers Protest latest news: Narendra Singh Tomar said – no bill can be completely defective, adopt the path of farmer talks

Farmers Protest latest news: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that farmers who are protesting against agricultural laws should leave the movement and take the path of dialogue. He said that if the farmers have any objection to any issue of the proposal sent by the government, then the government is ready to discuss it with an “open mind”. Also Read – Farmers Protest: People are reducing the problems of farmers with washing machines, wifi in the farmers movement

Tomar also said in a joint press conference with Union Minister Piyush Goyal that it is not appropriate to announce the next phase of agitation by farmers in the middle of the process of negotiations. He said that the government is fully ready for talks. He hoped that some way will come out through talks. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ ultimatum after the government’s assurance – ‘Time given till December 10 – If the laws are not canceled …’

Any law cannot be entirely defective. Government is ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on being asked if #FarmLaws will be repealed pic.twitter.com/poXurJtmYG Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers are planning to shut down Delhi-Jaipur NH, increased security in Gurugram – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

He said, “No law can be completely bad and adverse. The government wants to emphasize that the provisions of the laws which create adverse conditions for the farmer, in which the farmers are at a disadvantage, were ready before the government to consider those provisions with an open mind, will also be ready in the coming tomorrow. He said that farmers should leave the path of movement and when the discussion is going on, the announcement of further movement is not valid.

I would like to urge the farmers that if they want to discuss our proposal, they should definitely come to us. We are ready for discussions: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/J0P0Ru8Vrn – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

MSP has got nothing to do with these laws. They do not affect MSP at all. PM had I have explained to and assured the farmers that MSP will continue: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/mGlhV1dy89 – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

He said, “We have sent the proposal. What to say on that proposal can be said in the talks the next day. If negotiations break down, it is appropriate to announce the next phase of the movement. I will still urge that it would be appropriate to find a way through talks by withdrawing the next phase of movement. “

He said that in the proposal sent by the government, if the farmers or the protesting farmers’ organizations feel that they have missed something that should be discussed, or if there is any objection, then the government is ready to discuss.

Tomar said, “The government is fully ready for talks. We will talk as soon as information comes from their side. I hope the way will be found. “

The Union Agriculture Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to make the country self-sufficient and for this, farmers and villages have to be self-sufficient.

He said, “As long as both agriculture and villages do not become self-sufficient, then the dream of making the country self-sufficient will not be fulfilled.” Therefore, it was tried by the government that the villages and farmers become self-sufficient and prosper. Through agricultural laws, we have tried to open new doors. We have sent a proposal to clear the misconception of the farmers on this. I urge the organizations again to quickly set a date for talks. The government is ready to talk to them. “The government has clarified that the system of MSP will continue.

Tomar reiterated that the minimum support price system will continue and mandis will not be abolished under the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

He said that no one can take the land of the farmers for any reason and the buyer cannot make any change in the land of the farmers. He clarified that the contractors would not be able to terminate the contract without making full payment.