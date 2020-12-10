Farmers Protest Latest News: The issue of farmer agitation in UK Parliament, PM Johnson said – resolve with Indo-Pak talks

Farmers Protest Latest News: The issue of the farmers’ movement in India arose on Wednesday in the UK Parliament in London, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reply on this surprised everyone. Johnson said that any dispute between India (INDIA) and Pakistan (PAKISTAN) can be resolved through bilateral negotiations. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, request to repeal new agricultural laws

The British Sikh MP from the Labor Party, Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson questions in Parliament over the protests by farmers in India, Johnson was confused. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers turned down the government’s proposal, will protest across the country on December 14, adamant on withdrawing the law

Johnson said that any dispute between India (INDIA) and Pakistan (PAKISTAN) can be resolved through bilateral negotiations. Also Read – Central Cabinet Decisions: Self-reliant Bharat Rojgar Yojana approved, 58.5 lakh employees will benefit

Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about # FarmersBill2020. Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully. But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about! pic.twitter.com/EvqGHMhW0Y – Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

Darsal, raising the issue of farmers in India, asked in Parliament whether Johnson would convey the concerns of the Sikh community living in Britain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Surprised by Johnson’s response, Dhesi immediately took to social media and expressed surprise on Twitter that Prime Minister Johnson did not know what subject he was responding to.

Darsal, raising the issue of farmers in India, asked in Parliament whether Johnson would convey the concerns of the Sikh community living in Britain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

In response to this question, Johnson said that any dispute between India and Pakistan can be resolved by the governments there.